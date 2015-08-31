FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail sales rebound in July
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

German retail sales rebound in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose month-on-month at their strongest pace in nine months in July, reinforcing expectations that private consumption will support growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The 1.4 percent increase, measured in real terms, was above a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0 percent and the biggest monthly increase since October of last year.

Retail sales is a notoriously volatile indicator that is often subject to large revisions. The June reading was revised to a drop of 1.0 percent from an originally reported decline of 2.3 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales posted their second strong month of strong gains, rising 3.3 percent after a 5.2 percent increase in June. A breakdown showed a robust 9.2 percent rise in internet and mail-order sales.

The robust retail sales figures add to a generally healthy economic picture in Germany, although a slowdown in China has raised questions about whether exports could weaken later this year. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
