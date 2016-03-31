FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German retail sales dip in February, in setback to consumption hopes
March 31, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

German retail sales dip in February, in setback to consumption hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell in February and January’s reading was revised down to show a slight decline for the month, in a setback for consumer spending, on which Europe’s largest economy is increasingly relying for growth.

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed a month-on-month decline of 0.4 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly increase of 0.3 percent.

On the year, retail sales climbed by 5.4 percent. That compared with the consensus forecast for an increase of 2.2 percent.

Reporting by Berlin Newsroom, editing by Larry King

