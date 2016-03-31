German retail sales dip in February, in setback to consumption hopes

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell in February and January’s reading was revised down to show a slight decline for the month, in a setback for consumer spending, on which Europe’s largest economy is increasingly relying for growth.

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed a month-on-month decline of 0.4 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly increase of 0.3 percent.

On the year, retail sales climbed by 5.4 percent. That compared with the consensus forecast for an increase of 2.2 percent.