German retail sales post biggest monthly fall in 1-1/2 years
April 29, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

German retail sales post biggest monthly fall in 1-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - German retail sales dropped by 1.1 percent in March, their biggest monthly fall in 1-1/2 years, casting a shadow over expectations that consumer spending will propel growth in Europe’s largest economy as foreign trade weakens.

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 percent rise on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday. The data for February was revised up to an unchanged reading from a previously reported fall of 0.4 percent.

On the year, retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in real terms, a marked slowdown compared with an upwardly revised increase of 5.5 percent the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a much stronger rise of 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Ralph Boulton)

