FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
German retail sales unexpectedly fall in December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 31, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 7 months ago

German retail sales unexpectedly fall in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly dropped in December, data showed on Tuesday, despite a projection by Germany's HDE retail association that Christmas sales in Europe's largest economy would reach record levels.

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed retail sales fell by 0.9 percent on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

This followed a revised drop of 1.7 percent drop in November and came in sharp contrast to a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.6 percent rise.

On the year, retail sales slipped by 1.1 percent in real terms, the data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.3 percent.

A breakdown of year-on-year data showed lower sales of food, drinks and tobacco in December, and weaker purchases of items such as books and jewellery.

The statistics office reported earlier this month that retail sales rose between 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent in 2016 in real terms.

The weak data came after a survey by the GfK research group last week showed the mood among German consumers had improved further heading into February to reach its highest in five months.

Record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs have boosted the spending power of Germans, turning consumption into the main driver of growth in a traditionally export-driven economy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.