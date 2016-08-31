FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

German retail sales rise more than expected on the month in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose by 1.7 percent on the month in July but an unexpected yearly fall dampened hopes that consumer spending would drive growth and compensate for weakening foreign trade.

The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, was higher than a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent monthly rise, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The monthly data for June was revised down to a fall of 0.6 from a previously reported fall of 0.1 percent.

On the year, annual retail sales in Europe's largest economy fell by 1.5 percent in real terms. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent increase. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
