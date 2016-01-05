FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German trade group warns on "erosion" of Europe
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

German trade group warns on "erosion" of Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s BGA trade federation criticised euro zone countries on Tuesday for failing to reform their economies and improve their finances, saying this was opening the door to populists and leading to an “internal erosion of Europe”.

“The influx of refugees and the threat from terrorism are huge challenges,” BGA President Anton Boerner said in a statement. “But in my view the biggest danger is the unwillingness and inability of Europe to address the root causes of the euro zone debt crisis.”

Boerner singled out France and the European Central Bank’s low interest rate policies for criticism, saying the latter was “damaging the foundations of our currency and trust in the euro”. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.