German trade group warns on "erosion" of Europe

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s BGA trade federation criticised euro zone countries on Tuesday for failing to reform their economies and improve their finances, saying this was opening the door to populists and leading to an “internal erosion of Europe”.

“The influx of refugees and the threat from terrorism are huge challenges,” BGA President Anton Boerner said in a statement. “But in my view the biggest danger is the unwillingness and inability of Europe to address the root causes of the euro zone debt crisis.”

Boerner singled out France and the European Central Bank’s low interest rate policies for criticism, saying the latter was “damaging the foundations of our currency and trust in the euro”. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)