7 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to start unwinding stimulus this year
January 12, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 7 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to start unwinding stimulus this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should start unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy this year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview to be published on Friday, adding that any reversal of policy would be a tough challenge.

"The European Central Bank will have the tough task of getting out of the ultra-expansionary monetary policy," Schaeuble told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "It would presumably be right if the ECB dared to exit this year".

Schaeuble added that it was "possible and necessary" for the next German government to lower taxes after an election in September. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

