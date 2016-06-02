FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says scope for limited tax cuts after 2017 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany will have scope for lowering taxes to some extent after the 2017 election, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, stressing that the possibilities were limited and said the government might look at changing corporate tax then, too.

"Don't expect too much," Schaeuble said at an event hosted by the construction industry.

He also said granting construction incentives should not lead to an overheating of the property market. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
