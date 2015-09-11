UPDATE 1-Germany's Schaeuble says central banks alone cannot solve economic woes

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Monetary policy alone cannot solve the world’s economic problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, warning that too much liquidity can lead to price bubbles.

Schaeuble avoided any mention of the European Central Bank, but he has repeatedly warned against an excessive reliance on central bank stimulus at a time when the ECB is paving the way to expand its already massive 1 trillion-euro asset-buying plan.

“It should not serve as a way out of, or to neglect, what is necessary -- that is structural reforms,” he said of central bank policy.

Last week, the ECB cut its growth and inflation forecasts and the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, said explicitly the bond-buying programme may run beyond September 2016 and the bank may adjust its size and composition.

“We should take on board the lessons of the last crisis,” Schaeuble told the Atlantik-Bruecke association in Berlin, which aims to promote friendship between Germany and the United States.

Europe’s recovery, described by the bank as disappointing, is hardly gaining momentum. As a result, the ECB may yet roll out new measures, just six months after it began quantitative easing, considered a policy “bazooka” when it was introduced in January. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin/Jeremy Gaunt)