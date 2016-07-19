FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale plummets as Brexit uncertainty bites
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

German investor morale plummets as Brexit uncertainty bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors plunged in July due to uncertainty created by the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday in the first major indication of how Europe's largest economy could fare after the surprise referendum result.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a drop in its economic sentiment index to -6.8 points in July from 19.2 the previous month. That fell far short of the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 9.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions tumbled to 49.8 points from 54.5 in June. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 51.8.

"Uncertainty about the vote's consequences for the German economy is largely responsible for the substantial decline in economic sentiment," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 220 analysts and investors conducted July 4 to 18. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

