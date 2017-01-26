FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany expects current account surplus to shrink slightly
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 7 months ago

Germany expects current account surplus to shrink slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's current account surplus is likely to shrink this year because a slowdown in global trade is dampening export growth while strong domestic demand is pushing up imports, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

"German exports will increase rather moderately whereas imports will grow more strongly due to robust domestic demand," Gabriel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"The current account surplus will therefore shrink slightly - that will please the European Commission," he added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

