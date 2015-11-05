Schaeuble says Germany doesn't need new debt in 2016

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that Germany could achieve a balanced budget in 2016, dispelling concerns that new debt was needed to cope with the up to 1 million asylum seekers expected this year.

“We can achieve a balanced budget without new debt in 2016 from today’s point of view,” Schaeuble said during a news conference.

He added that the high number of migrants arriving would present Germany with a financial challenge mainly in 2016. (Reporting by Michael Niehaber; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)