German tax take rises to record in 2013, outlook bright

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German tax revenues rose to their highest ever level in 2013 and an improved global outlook points to a pickup both in recently-flagging German exports and of Europe’s largest economy overall, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In its monthly report for December the ministry said tax take climbed 3.3 percent to 570.2 billion euros ($773.4 billion) last year.

The record tax income stands in stark contrast to other parts of the euro zone, still marred in recession and weighed down by high unemployment. But the trend in Germany, too, has slowed, from a 4.7 percent increase between 2012 and 2013.

Tax income in Germany has risen since the country’s economy contracted in 2009, helping the federal government and the states to clean up their budgets - something Berlin has set as its goal for all in its approach to the euro zone debt crisis.

The ministry said data so far this year painted a picture of a “favourable start to the new year,” expecting continued stimulus from private consumption.

Long considered savers, rather than spenders, Germans’ willingness to save has weakened - not least because of record-low interest rates - and domestic demand helped Germany to 0.4 percent growth in 2013.

Exports meanwhile, the traditional backbone of the German economy, did not contribute to growth last year as the euro zone crisis and a weak global economy weighed but Berlin expects that to change this year.

“There are significant signs pointing to an improvement of the global economic environment,” the ministry said in its monthly report. “That should come together with an increase in export activity by German companies.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Germany could grow by 1.6 percent this year.