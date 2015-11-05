FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Germany lowers tax take estimate for 2016 by 5.2 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Germany lowers tax take estimate for 2016 by 5.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A panel of tax experts expects
Germany's total tax take to be 671.7 billion euros this year and
686.2 billion euros in 2016, a reduction of 5.2 billion euros in
next year's estimated take, the Finance Ministry said on
Thursday.
    From 2015 through 2019, the tax take should be some 4.8
billion euros more than previously expected, the experts said.
    
   Below are details of the experts' updated estimates: 
   
   2015              Estimate        Estimate     Difference* 
                     May 2015        Nov 2015                
   Federal govt      280.3           281.4         1.1      
   States            262.6           267.7         5.1      
   Communities        91.3            91.9         0.6      
   EU                 32.3            30.7        -1.6      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    666.5           671.7         5.2     
    
   2016              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2015       Nov 2015                 
   Federal govt      293.0           288.1         -4.9      
   States            272.0           275.3          3.4      
   Communities        94.8            92.9         -1.9      
   EU                 31.6            30.0         -1.7      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    691.4           686.2         -5.2      
    
   2017              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2015       Nov 2015        
   Federal govt      302.4           299.3         -3.2      
   States            281.5           284.8          3.4      
   Communities        98.3            99.9          1.6      
   EU                 33.4            33.7          0.3      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    715.5           717.6          2.1
    
   2018              Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2015       Nov 2015        
   Federal govt      314.7           312.3         -2.4      
   States            292.2           295.4          3.2      
   Communities       101.2           101.7          0.6      
   EU                 34.6            35.1          0.5      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    742.7           744.6          1.9
    
   2019             Estimate        Estimate     Difference 
                     May 2015       Nov 2015        
   Federal govt      326.3           324.0         -2.3      
   States            302.0           304.1          2.1      
   Communities       104.8           105.2          0.4      
   EU                 35.5            36.2          0.7      
   TOTAL TAX TAKE    768.7           769.5          0.8       
    
   NOTE -- all figures in billions of euros. 
   * Differences arise due to rounding 

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.