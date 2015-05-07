FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says budget leeway should go to investment
May 7, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says budget leeway should go to investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany should use extra budget leeway arising from higher expected tax revenue for spending on infrastructure projects and other investments, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

Schaeuble also told a news conference in Berlin that he was in favour of the government now tackling the problem of bracket creep, or ‘cold progression’ as it is known in Germany, which he said would cost some 1.5 billion euros.

Germany is under pressure from its trade partners to spend more on investment and infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

