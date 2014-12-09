FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German imports fall by biggest amount in almost two years
December 9, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

German imports fall by biggest amount in almost two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German imports posted their steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise the previous month, while exports from Europe’s largest economy also fell, data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday showed.

Seasonally-adjusted imports declined by 3.1 percent on the month, undershooting by far a consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent decrease, the data showed. It was the sharpest fall since November 2012.

Exports also dropped by 0.5 percent on the month, though that was a better reading than the 1.5 percent decline that a Reuters poll had forecast.

The trade surplus stood at 20.6 billion euros, up from an upwardly revised 18.6 in September. That compared with the consensus forecast for 18.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

