Record German trade surplus points to strong Q3
September 8, 2014

Record German trade surplus points to strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany posted a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros in July, suggesting Europe’s largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second.

Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed the trade surplus widened far more than expected - economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 16.8 billion euro reading - as seasonally adjusted exports surged by 4.7 percent, their biggest increase since May 2012.

Exports had been expected to rise by a more modest 0.5 percent.

Coming on the heels of July data showing industrial output and orders jumping, the trade figures suggest the German economy will be able to skirt a technical recession in the third quarter after shrinking by 0.2 percent in the April to June period.

Imports fell by 1.8 percent. The consensus forecast had been for them to fall by 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

