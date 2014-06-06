FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German exports surge in April, widening surplus
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

German exports surge in April, widening surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German exports rose at their strongest pace in nearly two years in April, widening the trade surplus in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Friday.

Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports climbed by 3.0 percent on the month, the biggest increase since May 2012, while imports edged up 0.1 percent.

The trade surplus widened to 17.7 billion euros, well above a consensus forecast for 15.2 billion. Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to climb by 1.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Noah Barkin & Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.