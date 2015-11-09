German trade pushes up after plunging in prior month

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports and imports bounced back in September after plunging in the prior month but failed to assuage concerns that a slowdown in emerging markets will leave its mark on Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office reported on Monday that exports pushed up 2.6 percent in September and that imports rebounded by 3.6 percent. In August exports had plummeted 5.2 percent and imports slumped 3.2 percent, in part due to seasonal effects.

The data nudged the trade surplus for September down to 19.4 billion euros from 19.6 billion in the previous month.

Strong demand from the United States has helped cushion the blow from a slowdown in China and other Asian emerging markets. But economists polled by Reuters still expect German growth to slow to 0.3 percent in the third quarter from 0.4 percent in the second when gross domestic product (GDP) data is published on Friday.