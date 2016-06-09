FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German trade surplus hits fresh monthly record in April
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

German trade surplus hits fresh monthly record in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German imports unexpectedly fell while exports were unchanged in April, data showed on Thursday, propelling the trade surplus of Europe’s biggest economy to a fresh monthly record.

Seasonally adjusted imports edged down 0.2 percent on the month and exports were unchanged after rising two consecutive months, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

The fall in imports widened the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 24.0 billion euros from revised 23.7 billion euros in March which had been the highest monthly value so far.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.6 percent and imports to rise by 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.