German exports plunge in May, steepest drop in nine months

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German exports fell unexpectedly in May, posting their steepest monthly drop in nine months, while imports rose less than expected, data showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe's biggest economy lost growth momentum in the second quarter.

Seasonally adjusted exports were down 1.8 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. This was the biggest monthly fall since August 2015 and below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.25 percent rise.

Seasonally adjusted imports inched up 0.1 percent on the month, the data showed, also dissappointing market expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.

The plunge in exports narrowed the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to 22.2 billion euros ($24.61 billion) from a revised 24.1 billion euros in April which was the highest monthly value so far. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)