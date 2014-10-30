FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment unexpectedly drops in October
#Market News
October 30, 2014

German unemployment unexpectedly drops in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German joblessness unexpectedly fell in October and the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday, underlining the strength of the job market in Europe’s largest economy.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 22,000 to 2.887 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. That confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 5,000 and fell further than even the lowest estimate for a drop of 13,000. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

