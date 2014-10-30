UPDATE 1-Drop in German unemployment bodes well for domestic demand

(Adds economist, context)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German joblessness unexpectedly fell in October and the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent, underlining the strength of the job market in Europe’s largest economy and coming as a welcome bright spot after a slew of weak data.

Data from the Federal Labour Office on Thursday showed the number of unemployed people decreased by 22,000 to 2.887 million on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

That confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 5,000 and was below even the lowest estimate for a drop of 13,000. The jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent.

Record high employment, moderate inflation and rising wages are helping prop up domestic demand in Germany and the government is banking on this to support growth this year and help compensate for weak exports, the traditional growth driver.

“The German labour market remains solid as a rock, defying all woes from a weakening industry,” said Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING.

Recent hard data has painted a bleak picture, with industry orders, output and exports all plunging at their steepest rate since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

Adding to the gloom, data published on Wednesday showed that German exports to Russia slumped by more than 26 percent on the year in August, highlighting the impact of sanctions imposed on Moscow due to the Ukraine crisis.

Sentiment surveys have also pointed to weakening business and investor morale. This slew of disappointing data has led to organisations including the OECD, IMF and leading domestic institutes to slash forecasts for German growth.

The government has cut its forecasts due to modest global growth and international crises and now expects the economy to expand by just 1.2 percent this year.

Brzeski said the strong employment data meant the German government was unlikely to ratchet up public investment, which countries like France and Italy have been urged it to do instead of prioritising deficit reduction.

“As unemployment data is probably the single most important economic variable which influences politicians, the continuing strength of the labour market does not bode well for any imminent short-term government stimulus or investment.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)