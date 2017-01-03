FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment falls more than expected in December
January 3, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 8 months ago

German unemployment falls more than expected in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected in December, keeping the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy at a record low, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Tuesday.

"The positive development related to unemployment continued at the end of the year," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

"The strong increase in employment that has been going on for a long time slowed since the summer months, but demand for new workers remains at a high level," he added.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 17,000 to 2.638 million, the Labour Office said. That was more than three fold the 5,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

In 2016 as a whole, a record 43.4 million people were employed in Germany as the labour market thrives in an environment of a continued economic upswing, low interest rates and increased state spending.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

