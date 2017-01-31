German unemployment falls more than expected in January

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected to a record low in January, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 26,000 to 2.605 million, the Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 5,000 in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent from 6.0 percent in December, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

"The labour market has had a good start into the new year," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

"The jobless number rose in January only because of seasonal reasons," he added, referring to unadjusted figures that showed the jobless number rising by 209,114 in January to reach a 6.3-percent rate, up from 5.8 percent in December.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Ansrew Heavens)