FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
German unemployment falls more than expected in February
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 6 months ago

German unemployment falls more than expected in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected in February, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 14,000 to 2.592 million, the Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 10,000 in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

"The labour market continues to develop positively," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

"The number of people without work narrowed in February, insurable employment lies significantly higher than last year's level and demand by businesses for new workers remains at a high level," he added.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.