5 months ago
German unemployment falls more than expected in March
March 31, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 5 months ago

German unemployment falls more than expected in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell by more than expected in March, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Friday, signalling that the robust labour market will continue to be the foundation for growth in Europe's largest economy.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 30,000 to 2.556 million, the Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 10,000 in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in February, reaching the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

"The labour market remains favourable," Detlef Scheele, head of the Federal Labour Office, said in a statement. "The number of unemployed fell significantly with the onset of spring, and employment growth continues unabated."

For a table of figures, click on: (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

