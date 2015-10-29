German joblessness falls more than forecast in October

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German joblessness fell by slightly more than expected in October, while the unemployment rate held steady, data showed on Thursday, pointing to steady growth in Europe’s largest economy despite a slowdown in emerging markets.

The Federal Labour Office said the seasonally-adjusted unemployment total decreased by 5,000 to 2.788 million. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 4,000.

The jobless rate was unchanged from the prior month at 6.4 percent, a post-reunification low. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)