German joblessness falls more than forecast in October
October 29, 2015 / 9:00 AM / in 2 years

German joblessness falls more than forecast in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German joblessness fell by slightly more than expected in October, while the unemployment rate held steady, data showed on Thursday, pointing to steady growth in Europe’s largest economy despite a slowdown in emerging markets.

The Federal Labour Office said the seasonally-adjusted unemployment total decreased by 5,000 to 2.788 million. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 4,000.

The jobless rate was unchanged from the prior month at 6.4 percent, a post-reunification low. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

