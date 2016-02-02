FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German jobless rate falls to new record low in Jan
February 2, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

German jobless rate falls to new record low in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell by more than expected in January, with the jobless rate sinking to a new record low, pointing to steady growth in Europe’s largest economy despite an economic slowdown in emerging markets.

The Federal Labour Office said the seasonally adjusted unemployment total declined by 20,000 to 2.732 million. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 7,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent in the prior month, hitting a post-reunification low. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Paul Carrel)

