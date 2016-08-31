German unemployment falls more than expected in August

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected in August and the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

"Demand for labour, measured by employment and registered vacancies, continues to be high," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office said in a statement.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 7,000 to 2.675 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

