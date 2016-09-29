FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German unemployment unexpectedly increases in Sept
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

German unemployment unexpectedly increases in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German unemployment rose slightly in September, confounding forecasts, but the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total increased by 1,000 to 2.680 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Writing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.