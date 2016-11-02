FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German jobless rate hits record low in Oct, job vacancies rise
November 2, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

German jobless rate hits record low in Oct, job vacancies rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell more than expected in October, pushing down the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy to a record low, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

"Due to the autumn pickup, unemployment fell significantly, employment rose again and demand for new staff increased further," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 13,000 to 2.662 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by only 1,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate edged down 0.1 percentage point to 6.0 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

The number of job vacancies also hit a record high of 691,000, suggesting companies are increasingly struggling to find new staff quickly on the labour market.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
