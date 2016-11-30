FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment falls as expected in Nov
November 30, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

German unemployment falls as expected in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in line with expectations in November, keeping the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy at a record low, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.

"The labour market developed in a broadly favourable way in November," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office, said.

He added: "Unemployment increased further and demand for new workers continued to develop at a high level. The employment level has, however, stagnated recently."

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 5,000 to 2.658 million, the Labour Office said. That was in a line with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.0 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

