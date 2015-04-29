FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign demand pushes German engineering orders up 4 pct in March
#Industrials
April 29, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Foreign demand pushes German engineering orders up 4 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - German engineering orders rose by 4 percent in March from the previous year, helped by a strong increase in contracts from abroad, engineering association VDMA said on Wednesday.

Foreign orders jumped 6 percent, due partly to low oil prices which the association said were giving a boost to the world economy, while domestic contracts inched up just 1 percent.

“Globally, investment is making only slow progress. Even the euro’s lower exchange rate is barely having an effect. A real pickup looks different,” said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.

Europe’s biggest economy is banking on strong domestic demand to fuel growth this year.

MARCH CHANGE

Overall +4 pct y/y

of which German +1 pct y/y

foreign +6 pct y/y

JAN-MARCH CHANGE

Overall +2 pct y/y

of which German -2 pct y/y

foreign +3 pct y/y

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

