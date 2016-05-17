German construction sector begins fourth round of pay talks

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Fourth-round wage negotiations for about 785,000 construction workers in Europe’s biggest economy began in the western German state of Hesse on Tuesday, with employers saying the two sides may look to mediation if no agreement is reached.

Construction union IG Bau has called for a wage increase of 5.9 percent for its workers. Employers have offered a two-stage hike of 3.1 percent for workers in the West and 4.5 percent for workers in the East. The union has rejected this proposal.

“We need a significant move from employees to get an agreement,” said an IG Bau spokesman.

With Germany relying increasingly on domestic demand as a growth driver, its pay deals are being closely watched.

Last week, the country’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, agreed a landmark deal with employers giving 3.8 million workers in the metalwork sector a two-stage pay rise of 4.8 percent over 21 months.

Last month, more than 2 million public sector employees clinched a 4.75 percent wage hike over this year and next. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by James Swaden; Editing by Hugh Lawson)