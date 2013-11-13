UPDATE 2-German council warns Merkel on generous coalition pledges

* German “wise men” council criticises coalition plans

* Parties plan minimum wage, new job protections

* US, Brussels want Germany to do more on domestic demand (Adds reaction from Merkel and quote from Schmidt)

By Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s council of economic advisers warned on Wednesday that the introduction of a minimum wage and more generous pensions by a new government could put at risk economic gains achieved through far-reaching reforms of the welfare state a decade ago.

The independent five-person council, also known as the “wise men” although it includes one woman, said future generations of Germans would bear the brunt of policies being proposed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) in coalition talks.

Among their planned measures are a nationwide minimum wage, a hike in pensions for mothers with children born before 1992 and steps that would make it more attractive for people to stop working before they reach the statutory retirement age of 67.

In their 531-page report, entitled “Against a backwards looking economic policy”, the council said future challenges would be far more difficult to overcome if labour and welfare reforms introduced by former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2003 were diluted or reversed.

“The economic situation is good but we are nonetheless concerned about whether the right course is being set for the future,” said Christoph Schmidt, head of the panel.

Schroeder’s “Agenda 2010” reforms have been credited with boosting German competitiveness and shielding the economy from the worst of the global financial crisis and euro zone debt turmoil over the past half decade.

Merkel has promoted “Agenda 2010” as a model for fellow euro zone states like Spain and France, but the council warned her government against diluting at home the very reforms it was trumpeting abroad.

The chancellor promised to take the advice to heart.

“We know from past experience that taking bad decisions now can affect developments for years into the future, so we will take the advice seriously,” she said when presented with the report in Berlin.

INDUSTRY AND ECONOMISTS WORRIED

The SPD has said it will refuse to form a “grand coalition” with Merkel’s conservatives unless a minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour is introduced.

The centre-left party also wants to change rules they say allow companies to underpay and jettison workers on temporary contracts.

Christian Schulz at Berenberg Bank said: “Those are all steps backwards that erode the foundation on which Germany’s success of the moment is built.”

German industry is also worried about a government splurge. Media have reported that Berlin would need about 50 billion euros per year in added revenues if all of the plans proposed by the conservatives and SPD were to be implemented.

Ulrich Grillo, president of the BDI industry association, has warned that Germany “is no land of milk and honey”.

“The coalition talks so far go in completely the wrong direction. There must be an end to the free-for-all,” he told German mass daily Bild newspaper.

Elsewhere in Europe however, plans that are likely to push up labour costs and put more money in the hands of ordinary citizens are seen as welcome steps for addressing Germany’s anemic domestic demand.

The United States and European Commission have criticised Germany in recent weeks for keeping wages low at home in order to sell goods at competitive prices abroad.

They say Germany must take steps to reduce its substantial current account surplus, which stood at 6.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, in order to restore economic balance to the euro area.

The panel of economic advisers forecast modest growth of 0.4 percent this year for Europe’s largest economy and 1.6 percent next year. That is slightly weaker than government estimates, which foresee a 0.5 percent expansion in 2013 and 1.7 percent growth in 2014. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt; additional reporting by Holger Hansen; Editing by Noah Barkin)