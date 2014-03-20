German "wise men" hike 2014 growth forecast to 1.9 pct

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s “wise men” council of economic advisers on Thursday hiked their forecast for 2014 growth in Europe’s largest economy to 1.9 percent from a November estimate of 1.6 percent on the back of a strong start to the year.

“The rise... reflects what appears to be a better development at the start of the year as well as the further improvement in sentiment indicators,” the panel, which advises the government on economic policy, said in a statement.

“Positive growth stimulus will likely come above all from the domestic economy in 2014 - in addition to private consumption, equipment spending in particular will probably have a revival.” (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)