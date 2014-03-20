FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German "wise men" hike 2014 growth forecast to 1.9 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

German "wise men" hike 2014 growth forecast to 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s “wise men” council of economic advisers on Thursday hiked their forecast for 2014 growth in Europe’s largest economy to 1.9 percent from a November estimate of 1.6 percent on the back of a strong start to the year.

“The rise... reflects what appears to be a better development at the start of the year as well as the further improvement in sentiment indicators,” the panel, which advises the government on economic policy, said in a statement.

“Positive growth stimulus will likely come above all from the domestic economy in 2014 - in addition to private consumption, equipment spending in particular will probably have a revival.” (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.