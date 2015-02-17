FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine deterioration would hit German sentiment - ZEW economists
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 17, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine deterioration would hit German sentiment - ZEW economists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment got a boost from a ceasefire deal for eastern Ukraine last week but confidence would probably deteriorate if the situation there worsens, ZEW economists said on Tuesday.

“We had some more optimism starting with the end of last week after the Minsk talks,” said Dominik Rehse, an economist at ZEW. “They were all concerned about Greece,” he added.

Just over half of the responses to ZEW’s survey came in before the results of the Minsk talks were announced.

Another economist at ZEW, Michael Schroeder, said the general opinion on Greece leaving the euro zone was “more or less relaxed” but added: “If the situation deteriorates in Ukraine, then our indicator ... should also deteriorate.”

Mannheim-based ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment climbed in February for a fourth consecutive month to its highest level in a year. (Reporting by Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and John O‘Donnell in Mannheim; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.