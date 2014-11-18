FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zew says economic environment fragile due to geopolitical tension
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Zew says economic environment fragile due to geopolitical tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 18 (Reuters) - There has been some recent stabilisation in the German economy but the environment remains fragile and it very difficult to predict its direction in the months ahead, the president of German think tank ZEW said on Tuesday.

Clemens Fuest said the first increase in the ZEW’s index of economic sentiment in nearly a year in November suggests the economy is stabilising.

“We think it’s a stabilization mostly driven by the GDP numbers,” Fuest said, referring to a November 14 report from the federal statistics office that showed Europe’s largest economy eked out 0.1 percent growth in the third quarter thanks to a strong rise in consumer spending and a boost from foreign trade.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment rose to 11.5 points from -3.6 points in October. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a rise to 0.5 points. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

