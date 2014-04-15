Ukraine crisis weighs on German investor morale in April

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in April, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, dropping more than expected as the crisis in Ukraine continued to weigh on the outlook in Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment slid to 43.2 from 46.6 in March, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop to 45.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions however climbed to 59.5 points from 51.3 in March, overshooting the forecast for a reading of 51.8 points.

“This very positive assessment of the economic situation may also explain to some extent why a part of the surveyed experts have slightly lowered their expectations for the next six months,” ZEW said in a statement. “In their view the German economy is already growing at a considerable pace.”

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between March 31 and April 14, ZEW said.