FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine crisis weighs on German investor morale in April
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine crisis weighs on German investor morale in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - German analyst and investor sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in April, a leading survey showed on Tuesday, dropping more than expected as the crisis in Ukraine continued to weigh on the outlook in Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW’s monthly survey of economic sentiment slid to 43.2 from 46.6 in March, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop to 45.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions however climbed to 59.5 points from 51.3 in March, overshooting the forecast for a reading of 51.8 points.

“This very positive assessment of the economic situation may also explain to some extent why a part of the surveyed experts have slightly lowered their expectations for the next six months,” ZEW said in a statement. “In their view the German economy is already growing at a considerable pace.”

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between March 31 and April 14, ZEW said. (Reporting by Eva Taylor, Kirsti Knolle and Annika Breidthardt, Writing by Sarah Marsh in Berlin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.