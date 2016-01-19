FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale slides in Jan as emerging market slowdown bites
January 19, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale slides in Jan as emerging market slowdown bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors sank in January, a survey showed on Tuesday, and ZEW think tank said a slowdown in China and other important emerging markets was continuing to hit Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment fell to 10.2 points from 16.1 in December. The reading was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 8.2.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 59.7 points from 55.0 points in December, confounding expectations for it to fall to 54.0.

The index was based on a survey of 227 analysts and investors conducted between Dec. 30 and Jan 18. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)

