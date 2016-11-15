German investor morale brightens more than expected in November

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved more than expected in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting brokers are upbeat about growth prospects in Europe's biggest economy despite the shock election win of U.S. Republican Donald Trump.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a surge in its economic sentiment index to 13.8 points in November after 6.2 points the previous month. This was much stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 8.1.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions edged down to 58.8 points from 59.5 in October. This was weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a rise to 61.5.

"The ZEW Indicator of economic sentiment has increased for the fourth time in a row - not least due to positive economic figures seen in the U.S. and China," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"The election of Donald Trump as U.S. President and the resulting political and economic uncertainties have, however, had an impact," he said. After the election, economic sentiment deteriorated, Wambach added.

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 206 analysts and investors conducted between October 31 and November 14. The U.S. election took place on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)