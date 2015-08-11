FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German investor morale unexpectedly deteriorates in August
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

German investor morale unexpectedly deteriorates in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors worsened in August as concerns about an unstable global economic and geopolitical backdrop hit sentiment, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment fell to 25.0 points from 29.7 in July. That was below even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, which had given a consensus forecast for a reading of 32.0.

However, a separate gauge of current conditions rose to 65.7 points from 63.9 points in July, surpassing expectations for this index to rise to 64.3.

The index was based on a survey of 228 analysts and investors conducted between July 27 and Aug. 10. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.