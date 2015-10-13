FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW crisis, emerging markets hit German investor morale
October 13, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

VW crisis, emerging markets hit German investor morale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Morale among German analysts and investors plummeted in October as the diesel emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen and weakness in emerging markets took their toll, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment falling to 1.9 points in October from 12.1 in September. That was far below the consensus forecast for a reading of 6.0.

“The emissions scandal at Volkswagen and sluggish growth in emerging markets are dampening the economic outlook for Germany,” ZEW said in a statement.

A separate gauge tracking current conditions dropped to 55.2 points from 67.5 points in September, undershooting expectations for a drop to 64.7. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)

