German investor morale slides in Jan as emerging market slowdown bites

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors sank in January, a survey showed on Tuesday, and ZEW think tank said a slowdown in China and other important emerging markets was continuing to hit Europe’s largest economy.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment fell to 10.2 points from 16.1 in December. The reading was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for 8.2.

A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 59.7 points from 55.0 points in December, confounding expectations for it to fall to 54.0.

The index was based on a survey of 227 analysts and investors conducted between Dec. 30 and Jan 18. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)