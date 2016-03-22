FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale rises in March, but by less than expected
March 22, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

German investor morale rises in March, but by less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors rose in March despite uncertainty over the economic outlook in emerging markets, the oil price and the euro, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index rose to 4.3 points in March from 1.0 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 5.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions dropped to 50.7 points from 52.3 in February.

The index was based on a survey of 216 analysts and investors conducted March 7-21. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel)

