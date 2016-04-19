FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale rises more than expected in April
April 19, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

German investor morale rises more than expected in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors rose in April despite persisting concerns about the effect of weakness in China and other emerging markets on Germany’s export-reliant economy, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index rose to 11.2 points in April from 4.3 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 8.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 47.7 points from 50.7 in March.

The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and investors conducted April 4-18. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

