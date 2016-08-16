FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale brightens slightly in August
August 16, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

German investor morale brightens slightly in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors improved slightly in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union on Europe's biggest economy could be limited.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a rise in its economic sentiment index to 0.5 points in August after a fall to -6.8 the previous month. However, that was still weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 1.8.

A separate gauge of current conditions jumped to 57.6 points from 49.8 in July. This was better than the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 50.0.

"The ZEW economic sentiment is recovering somewhat from the Brexit shock," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. "Political risks within and outside the European Union, however, continue to inhibit a more optimistic economic outlook for Germany."

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted between July 29 and August 15. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

