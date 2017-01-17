German investor morale buoyed by improved situation in Europe

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The mood among German analysts and investors improved slightly in January, with rising expectations "a leap of faith for 2017" after a stronger-than-expected performance by Europe's largest economy in 2016, the ZEW economic institute said on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed a rise in its economic sentiment index in January to 16.6 points from 13.8 points the previous month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a rise to 18.3.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions rose to 77.3 points from 63.5 in December. This compared to the Reuters consensus forecast, which predicted a rise to 65.0.

"The slight increase of the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment is mainly due to the improved economic situation across European countries," ZEW President Achim Wambach said.

"The fairly good preliminary figures recorded for the development of German GDP last year, as well as for industrial production of the euro zone in November 2016 came as a surprise to many. This improvement in expectations can thus also be seen as a leap of faith for 2017," he added.

The German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016 and the growth momentum is expected to continue this year as rising private and state spending help Germany cement its position as the locomotive of the euro zone.