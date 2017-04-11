German investor morale surges to highest level since Aug. 2015

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors brightened significantly in April, buoyed by a robust performance across Europe's largest economy in the first quarter that they expect to continue, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index surged to 19.5 - the highest level since August 2015 - from 12.8 points in the prior month. This compared to the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise to 14.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions rose to 80.1 points from 77.3 in March. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 77.7.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement investors were encouraged by the German economy's robust performance in the first quarter, adding: "The financial market experts expect this positive development to continue."

ZEW surveyed 204 financial market experts in the survey, conducted from March 27 to April 10.